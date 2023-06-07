Fond du Lac Powerball winner; cashes in on $1 million prize

article

Wisconsin Lottery officials say a $1,000,000 Powerball winning ticket was sold at Festival Foods in Fond du Lac.

The winning ticket matched five numbers (2-31-45-46-49) but not the Powerball (20) for the Monday, June 5th drawing.

The million-dollar winning ticket is not the first for Festival Foods. The Lottery retailer sold a $1,000,000 winning scratch ticket in 2020. Festival Foods also sold large, winning scratch and lotto tickets of $30,000 and $10,000 in the past five years.

Players have 180 days from the draw date to claim their winnings. Information on how to claim a prize is available at wilottery.com/winners/claim-prize. All winning Lottery tickets need to be signed. Lottery tickets are bearer instruments; whoever signs the back of the ticket is considered the rightful owner.

Wisconsin Lottery retailers who sell winning tickets over $599 receive a two percent Retailer Performance Winning Ticket Incentive, up to $100,000.

The odds of winning a $1,000,000 Powerball prize are 1:11,688,054. The estimated Powerball jackpot for the Wednesday, June 7th drawing is $285 million. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1:292,201,338.