Fond du Lac police pursuit ends in garage, woman arrested

A seven-mile police chase in Fond du Lac ended with the driver pulling into an open garage at a home that doesn't belong to her. Rosario Lemke, 39, now faces multiple charges, including two felonies for the police chase and entering that home.

Just before 7 a.m. on March 27, a Fond du Lac police officer noticed a silver Lexus. They say Lemke was in the driver's seat. When an officer started following her, police say she hit the gas. The officer had to accelerate to 91 miles per hour to catch up to Lemke.

As the Lexus made multiple turns, police say Lemke's erratic driving left her with a broken rear axle. The car slowed to 40 miles per hour.

Eventually, police say Lemke stopped at a Fond du Lac home.

A passenger in the car told police what he witnessed.

Officer: "Was the garage door open?"

Passenger: "Yeah."

Officer: "It was open? And she just drove in? Does she live here?"

Passenger: "Not that I know of, no."

Police continued to question Lemke’s passenger.

Officer: "You need to tell me more about her so we can get this figured out."

Passenger: "I really don’t know much about her, man."

Officer: "Where does she live."

Passenger: "I don’t know her like that."

Officers say Lemke ended up inside the house without the homeowner’s consent. Police later convinced her to come out.

She had a request before getting into the squad car.

Rosario Lemke: "I just want a cigarette."

Officer: "What?"

The passenger is not charged in this case so FOX6 News is not naming him. He told police the two met at a party, and she offered him a ride home.