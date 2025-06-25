Fond du Lac County chase on I-41, driver arrested: video

The Brief A Ripon man was arrested after the sheriff's office said he led authorities on a chase. During the chase, the sheriff's office said the suspect hit a state trooper's squad. The sheriff's office released video of the chase; discretion is advised .



The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office released dashcam video from a high-speed chase, during which a state trooper's squad was rammed, on June 21.

The backstory:

The sheriff's office was first called about a reckless driver in Rosendale. Deputies and a state trooper soon spotted the suspect speeding down State Highway 23. The driver failed to yield to emergency lights and sirens and got onto I-41 northbound.

It sparked a chase that ultimately covered roughly five miles. During the pursuit, the sheriff's office said the man drove recklessly and hit a guardrail. A deputy attempted a PIT maneuver, but the suspect continued to flee, attempting to drive southbound in the northbound lanes of the interstate.

The deputy and a trooper tried to box in the fleeing vehicle, but the suspect hit the trooper's squad and drove around them. The deputy then used his squad to push the suspect's car into a ditch line and pin it against a fence, ending the chase.

Dig deeper:

The sheriff's office identified the driver as 49-year-old Steven Juhas of Ripon. He was taken to a hospital for evaluation and then to the Fond du Lac County Jail.

Court records show he is charged with first-degree recklessly endangering safety, fleeing an officer and misdemeanor resisting/obstructing.