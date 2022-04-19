Expand / Collapse search

Lawn tractor stolen, Fond du Lac County sheriff seeks info

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Sample Kubota lawn tractor (Courtesy: Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office)

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. - The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office is looking for information after a lawn tractor was stolen last year.

The lawn tractor, a 1987 Kubota G5200, was stolen on a single-axle aluminum trailer around Christmas 2021. The serial number was just obtained, authorities said: 30065. 

The lawn tractor is orange with white wheels and a 48-inch mower deck. It has a frame-mounted ball hitch on the front and back.

Anyone with information should call the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office at 920-929-3390. To make an anonymous tip, call 920-906-4777.

