Fond du Lac house porch fire; caused by discarded smoking materials

Firefighters on Tuesday night, Nov. 14 responded to the scene of a porch fire in Fond du Lac.

The call came in around 10:20 p.m. for a residence on McWilliams Street near Military Road.

Upon arrival, fire companies found smoke and fire coming from the wooden porch.

The fire damage was contained to the wooden porch and a portion of exterior wall on the northeast corner of the structure.

All occupants were safely evacuated and returned to the structure after the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Fond du Lac Fire Rescue determined improper discarded smoking materials into leaves surrounding the wooden porch caused the fire incident.