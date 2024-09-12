Fond du Lac house fire; dogs rescued, no injuries

article

Fond du Lac firefighters rescued three dogs from a house fire on Thursday morning.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. on Scott Street near Van Dyne Road. Firefighters arrived to heavy flames on the outside of the two-story home, knocked it down and went inside.

A search of the home confirmed no one was inside, but firefighters did safely remove three dogs that were in the home.

The fire department said the fire started outside and did not extend inside, but there was some smoke damage inside. It took about 10 minutes to get the fire under control.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.