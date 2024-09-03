Fond du Lac house fire; started in bedroom, cause under investigation

article

The Brief A Fond du Lac home was damaged by fire on Monday night, Sept. 2. A resident extinguished the fire with cups of water. The cause is under investigation.



Fond du Lac firefighters battled a house fire on Monday night, Sept. 2 in the area of Hickory and Ruggles. Crews were dispatched to the scene around 11:15 p.m.

When fire crews arrived, there was no smoke showing and the house was evacuated.

Residents reported a small fire had started in a bedroom and a resident extinguished it with a number of bowls and cups of water prior to the fire department's arrival.

During the investigation, the occupants of the home stated their eyes began burning while in the home, but the smoke detector did not alarm. They opened the bedroom door and found the fire.

Further investigation revealed there was a fire detector in the hallway, but the battery was dead.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No injuries were reported.