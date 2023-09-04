Fond du Lac house fire; no injuries, pet rescued

article

Fond du Lac Fire Rescue was dispatched to the scene of a house fire near Military and Follett on Monday morning, Sept. 4

Fire crews arrived around 2 a.m. and saw heavy fire coming from the breezeway of the single-family residence. The fire quickly spread up the side of the house and made its way into the second floor and to the attic.

Crews quickly started extinguishing the fire, but not before it caused extensive damage to the home. The home was occupied at the time, and the residents were alerted by smoke detectors sounding in the house. The occupants escaped without injury.

Officials said one dog was rescued from the fire and received medical attention. One other dog is still unaccounted for.

Red Cross was notified and will work with the family to find another residence.