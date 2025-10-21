Fond du Lac house fire; aging electrical system the cause, no injuries

article

The Brief A Fond du Lac home was damaged by fire on Monday, Oct. 20. The residence was occupied by two adults, two children, and a dog. The official cause of the fire appears to be from an aging electrical system.



A home in Fond du Lac was damaged by fire on Monday, Oct. 20. It happened around 6 p.m. on CTH V in the Township of Fond du Lac.

What we know:

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office, a resident called 911 and advised that her roof was on fire.

When officials arrived on scene, they found smoke emitting from the roof.

Fire personnel entered the residence and were able to locate the active fire in the attic space created from burning insulation.

There was minimal fire and smoke damage to the attic space and room.

The official cause of the fire appears to be from an aging electrical system.

The resident stated that a light went out suddenly in a room followed by a burning electrical smell.

The residence was occupied by two adults, two children, and a dog. There are no reported injuries as a result of the fire.