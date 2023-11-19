Fond du Lac home damaged by fire; residents displaced

article

A fire caused extensive damage to a Fond du Lac home in the early morning hours of Sunday, Nov. 19.

According to the Fond du Lac Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a multifamily home near 2nd and Ellis around 12:50 a.m for a report of a fire.

When they arrived, they encountered a large fire in the back of the home and quickly got it under control.

The people inside the home were able to get out safely.

The fire caused extensive damage to the building, and the Red Cross was contacted to help the displaced residents.