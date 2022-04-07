Expand / Collapse search

Fond du Lac gas leak, evacuations ordered

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Fond du Lac
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Evacuation near Hickory and Tompkins (Courtesy: Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue)

FOND DU LAC, Wis. - A gas leak in Fond du Lac prompted evacuations Thursday morning, April 7. 

According to Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue, a gas plume emitting a "yellowish" plume of gas near Hickory and Tompkins was reported around 11:30 a.m.

It was not immediately clear what type of gas was leaking, but it is believed to contain some concentration of chlorine, officials said.

Roughly 90-100 people were evacuated from the Milk Specialties building, where the leak was located. Others were ordered to evacuate from the area.

Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue personnel are attempting to secure the leak. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Milwaukee property assessments for 2022; owners to receive soon
article

Milwaukee property assessments for 2022; owners to receive soon

The 2022 Milwaukee property assessments will go out to owners in the coming days – and those owners should prepare for what could be a sizable increase in valuation.

We Energies: Disconnection moratorium expires April 15
article

We Energies: Disconnection moratorium expires April 15

We Energies is urging customers who are behind on their energy bills to reach out as soon as possible to avoid disconnection.

Waukesha parade survivors take baseball field, 1st time since attack

Injured in the Waukesha parade attack, a pair of Waukesha South High School baseball players returned to the field for the first time Wednesday.