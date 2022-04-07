Fond du Lac gas leak, evacuations ordered

article

A gas leak in Fond du Lac prompted evacuations Thursday morning, April 7.

According to Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue, a gas plume emitting a "yellowish" plume of gas near Hickory and Tompkins was reported around 11:30 a.m.

It was not immediately clear what type of gas was leaking, but it is believed to contain some concentration of chlorine, officials said.

Roughly 90-100 people were evacuated from the Milk Specialties building, where the leak was located. Others were ordered to evacuate from the area.

Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue personnel are attempting to secure the leak.

