Fond du Lac garage fire; investigators identify cause

article

The Brief Fond du Lac firefighters battled a fire in a detached garage on Sunday,m May 18. The fire was extinguished quickly. Investigators believe the fire was sparked by improperly discarded ashes from a fire pit.



Fond du Lac firefighters battled a garage fire on N. Seymour Street on Sunday morning, May 18.

Garage fire in Fond du Lac

What we know:

Firefighters were dispatched to the garage fire around 10:20 a.m. Sunday. When crews arrived on the scene, they found a detached garage with smoke coming from the structure.

Firefighters were able to quickly knock down the fire before it could spread to nearby exposures. The garage and its contents suffered fire and smoke damage.

The fire was called in by a passerby who noticed the smoke coming from the garage.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

There were no reported injuries or displaced residents.

The fire was found to be caused by improperly discarded ashes from a fire pit that was used the night before.