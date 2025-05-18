Fond du Lac garage fire; investigators identify cause
FOND DU LAC, Wis. - Fond du Lac firefighters battled a garage fire on N. Seymour Street on Sunday morning, May 18.
Garage fire in Fond du Lac
What we know:
Firefighters were dispatched to the garage fire around 10:20 a.m. Sunday. When crews arrived on the scene, they found a detached garage with smoke coming from the structure.
Firefighters were able to quickly knock down the fire before it could spread to nearby exposures. The garage and its contents suffered fire and smoke damage.
The fire was called in by a passerby who noticed the smoke coming from the garage.
There were no reported injuries or displaced residents.
The fire was found to be caused by improperly discarded ashes from a fire pit that was used the night before.
The Source: The information n this post was provided by the Fond du Lac Fire Department.