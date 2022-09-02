Fond du Lac garage fire; cause under investigation

Firefighters on Friday, Sept. 2 responded to the scene of a garage fire on Grove Street on Fond du Lac. The call came in around 1:10 a.m.

Upon arrival, fire crews found the detached garage totally involved in fire. Firefighters were able to quickly knock down the fire before it could spread.

The garage and its contents sustained extensive fire damage, resulting in a total loss. Fire investigators are working to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

There were no reported injuries or displaced residents. Alliant Energies was called to the scene to secure the electrical to the building.