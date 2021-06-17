Fond du Lac fire displaces business, residents

Some Fond du Lac residents are now displaced after a fire broke out early Thursday morning, June 17.

Fond du Lac Fire Rescue received a call at around 7:30 a.m. that a fire had erupted at Big Jay’s Smoke Shop, which also serves as a residential building located at 111 S. Main Street.

Nobody was inside the business at the time of the fire, and residents were able to escape. However, the fire did cause a moderate amount of damage as well as smoke damage throughout the building. The Red Cross has been called to assist displaced residents.

Main Street and First Street were closed for an extended period while fire crews worked to extinguish the fire. Alliant Energy, City Water Utility and City Building & Code were called to the scene to assist.

The fire was located on the first floor of the building and is still under investigation by the Fond du Lac police.