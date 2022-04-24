Fond du Lac fire, 3 homes impacted

Three homes were impacted by fire on Bank Street in Fond du Lac early Sunday, April 24.

Fire crews responded shortly after 2 a.m. and found heavy fire showing from a home with high wind driving the fire. It ended up spreading to the two homes on either side of the initial home. Everyone was displaced.

One person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. Two firefighters suffered minor injuries, but officials said they were able to return to work.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.