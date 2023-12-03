Fond du Lac crash; 1 dead, 1 flown to hospital

article

A Fond du Lac crash left one person dead and another critically injured Saturday, Dec. 2.

It happened on State Highway 175 at Fox Ridge Drive just before 5 p.m. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, a semi-truck was backing into a driveway off State Highway 175 when a car hit it and got pinned under the trailer.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the car was flown to a hospital with critical injuries.

The semi driver was not hurt.