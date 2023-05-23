Fond du Lac death investigation, body found during yard work

article

Someone doing yard work in Fond du Lac came across a body on Tuesday, May 23 near Seymour and Scott.

Police responded around 1 p.m.

The body was found in a wooded area behind a home.

Investigators are looking into what led to the person's death.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact police at 920-322-3725 or the Crime Alert line at 920-322-3740. Callers can request to remain anonymous.