Fond du Lac County crash; SUV hits home, driver arrested on suspicion of OWI

What we know:

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office, around 1 a.m. deputies were dispatched to a residence on Christy Lane in Campbellsport for reports of a crash.

When officials arrived at the scene, they found an SUV in the front yard of the residence. There was significant structural damage to the front of the home.

Preliminary investigation indicates the SUV was traveling eastbound on Christy Lane, continued down a private driveway, and struck the front of the residence.

The driver of the vehicle, 32-year-old Campbellsport woman, sustained minor injuries, was treated at the scene, and later transported to SSM Health St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac.

Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor, and the driver was taken into custody on suspicion of operating while intoxicated, causing injury.

Two people were inside the home at the time of the crash.

One occupant, who was asleep in a bedroom that sustained the direct impact, suffered minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Froedtert West Bend Hospital.

The second occupant was not injured.

What's next:

The crash remains under active investigation by the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office.