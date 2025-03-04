Expand / Collapse search

Fond du Lac county pursuit, Waukesha man arrested

Published  March 4, 2025 3:09pm CST
    • A Waukesha man was arrested after a Fond du Lac County pursuit on Tuesday.
    • The sheriff's office said the fleeing vehicle sideswiped a milk tanker and crashed.
    • The driver and a passenger were both taken to a hospital with minor injuries. 

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. - A Waukesha man was arrested after a pursuit through Fond du Lac County on Tuesday, March 4.

Around 12:45 p.m., the Fond du Lac County Communications Center received calls about a vehicle speeding over 100 mph, passing vehicles on the shoulder of I-41 southbound near Highway 26 in Winnebago County.

A Fond du Lac County deputy later spotted the vehicle speeding on Highway 175 near County Highwy B in Byron and tried to pull it over, but the driver sped up – sparking a pursuit. 

The chase spanned more than two-and-a-half miles until the fleeing vehicle sideswiped a semi that was hauling a milk tanker. The fleeing vehicle then went into a ditch and crashed into a telephone pole at Highway 175 and County Highway F.

The driver, a 25-year-old Waukesha man, tried to run from the crash scene but was arrested. The driver and a passenger both had minor injuries and were taken to a hospital. 

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office plans to file charges of felony eluding and first-degree recklessly endangering safety against the driver. The investigation remains ongoing.

