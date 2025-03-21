Fond du Lac County pursuit, drugs and firearms recovered

article

The Brief A Waukesha man has been charged with several felonies following a police pursuit and crash in Fond du Lac County. Cash bond was set at $100,000 for 25-year-old Justin Fena. A search of his vehicle after the pursuit ended found firearms and drugs, including meth, cocaine, LSD, THC, ketamine, and MDMA.



A Waukesha man has been charged with several felonies after authorities say he led Fond du Lac County sheriff's deputies on a high-speed chase on March 4, 2025.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office, the chase ended when the vehicle he was driving struck the back of a milk tanker.

At his initial appearance in court, a cash bond of $100,000 was set for 25-year-old Justin Fena.

Drugs and guns found

What we know:

Fena was charged with five counts of recklessly endangering safety, possession with intent to deliver numerous categories of illegal drugs, eluding, causing injury while operating under the influence, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

After his apprehension, the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office K9 Iro was used to conduct an open-air search around the vehicle. A search of the vehicle led to the seizure of both drugs and firearms.

In addition to methamphetamine, cocaine, LSD, THC, ketamine, and MDMA (ecstasy), a significant amount of ammunition and five firearms, including two AK-47s, were found.

Deputies are conducting a follow-up investigation into the links between the drugs and firearms, which may result in more charges in the future.