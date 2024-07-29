Fond du Lac County police chase of stolen SUV ends with PIT maneuver

A high-speed, miles-long police chase of a stolen vehicle in Fond du Lac County ended on Monday, July 22 with a PIT maneuver and two arrests.

On that Monday, Fond du Lac County deputies were made aware of a pursuit that had just occurred with the SUV in Winnebago County. The deputies set up on roadways leading into our county to attempt to locate the vehicle.

The video attached to this post begins on Lakeshore Drive where a sheriff’s deputy spotted an SUV matching the description of the vehicle that had been pursued in Winnebago County. Although the license plates did not match, the deputy’s instincts led him to attempt a traffic stop on a similar vehicle and a second pursuit ensued.

Officials said somewhere between the pursuit in Winnebago County and this second chase that ensued, the occupants had stopped and switched out license plates with stolen plates they had in an attempt to avoid being identified.

The second chase was also terminated due to the high degree of danger. However, a deputy set up east of the city limits spotted the suspect vehicle still traveling at a high rate of speed and a third chase ensued.

In addition to the reckless driving, officials said the driver showed signs of impairment. A decision was made that the threat they posed to the motoring public was so significant that deputies had to get the vehicle stopped. The pursuit ends when a safe location to conduct a PIT maneuver was identified by the pursuing deputy and the PIT maneuver was successfully executed.

Both people in the SUV were taken into custody. They are identified as Thomas Chavez and Jamie Metoxen, the passenger in the SUV. Chavez faces a slew of charges including vehicle operator flee/elude officer, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of narcotic drugs, and take and drive vehicle without consent. He is being held on $100,000 cash bond.

Thomas Chavez

Metoxen is being held on $1,000 cash bond – and faces charges including possession of narcotic drugs and felony bail jumping.

Jamie Metoxen

Again, both are being held in the Fond du Lac County Jail.