Fond du Lac County police chase; woman arrested, speeds reached 120 mph

The Brief One person was taken into custody following a police chase in Fond du Lac County on Thursday, March 13. The pursuit lasted approximately 6.6 miles and reached speeds of 120 mph. The suspect vehicle eventually stopped on I-41 at County Highway OO after three tires were deflated.



A 25-year-old Appleton woman was taken into custody on Thursday, March 13 following a police pursuit on I-41 in Fond du Lac County.

Police chase

What we know:

At approximately 3:30 a.m., the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office Communications Center received information that the Wisconsin State Patrol was in pursuit of a vehicle on I-41 southbound entering Winnebago County.

The driver was reportedly operating in excess of 100 mph. That pursuit was terminated, and the vehicle continued southbound on I-41.

Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s deputies set up on I-41 near the Fond du Lac and Winnebago County Line.

A deputy observed the suspect vehicle on I-41 southbound operating at 110 mph and weaving in both lanes. The driver disregarded the deputy’s emergency lights and siren and continued reaching speeds of 120 mph.

Deputies deployed Stop Stick tire deflation devices on I-41 at Townline Road. The suspect vehicle continued, striking another Stop Stick deployed by a Wisconsin State Trooper.

The suspect vehicle eventually stopped on I-41 at County Highway OO after three tires were deflated.

In custody

What we know:

The driver, a 25-year-old woman from Appleton, was taken into custody without further incident. The driver was arrested for felony fleeing and eluding and suspicion of operating while impaired.

The driver was transported to the Fond du Lac County Jail.

The Fond du Lac County pursuit lasted approximately 6.6 miles, and no civilians or officers were injured.