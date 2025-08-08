Police chase ends in Fond du Lac County; drugs, ammunition recovered

article

The Brief Three people were taken into custody following a police chase that began in Winnebago County and ended in Fond du Lac County. The individuals ranged in age from 18 to 28, and each are facing citations and charges in both Fond du Lac County and Winnebago County stemming from this incident. A backpack at the scene contained ammunition, extended handgun magazines, and items of drug paraphernalia.



Three people were taken into custody on Tuesday night, Aug. 5 following a police chase in Winnebago and Fond du Lac Counties. Drugs, ammunition, and extended handgun magazines were located.

Police chase

The backstory:

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office, shortly before 9 p.m. they were notified by the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office of a pursuit in their jurisdiction which was traveling southbound on I-41 near USH 45 in their county.

This suspect vehicle returned registered to a subject from Milwaukee.

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office was able to relocate the vehicle before it entered Fond du Lac County and initiated a second pursuit with the vehicle, which was terminated north of Lakeshore Drive and Lone Elm Road.

A short time later, a deputy with the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office located the suspect vehicle parked off the roadway on Lincoln Road, in Fond du Lac County.

Taken into custody

What we know:

Two people were found walking on Lincoln Road. It was learned that these two individuals were in the vehicle, as well as a third person, who was not yet located.

The third person was later found attempting to exit onto White Pine Road near Lone Elm Road. This individual was taken into custody as well.

A search of the vehicle and persons resulted in 5g of cocaine, approximately 4.3g of "crack" cocaine packaged individually in nine 0.5g bags for sale, 12g of Psilocybin, numerous THC vape pens and ammunition.

The individuals ranged in age from 18 to 28, and each are facing citations and charges in both Fond du Lac County and Winnebago County stemming from this incident.

Through interviews, information was gathered that a pink backpack was stashed near or under a pine tree close to the vehicle's location.

The backpack was later located. The contents included ammunition, extended handgun magazines, and items of drug paraphernalia.