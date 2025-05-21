Fond du Lac County OWI arrest; Campbellsport woman accused

article

A 35-year-old Campbellsport woman was arrested by Wisconsin State Patrol late on Tuesday, May 20 for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 3rd offense with a child in the vehicle.

OWI arrest

What we know:

The Fond du Lac County Sheriffs Office was attempting to locate a vehicle knowing the registered owner, and believed operator, had a suspended drivers license status.

During the roadside interaction at State Highway 67 and State Highway 45 at around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, the trooper observed signs of impairment.

Standardized field sobriety tests were conducted -- and the driver was arrested.

The matter is still under investigation, pending the legal blood draw.