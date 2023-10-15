Fond du Lac County K-9 undergoes surgery; yellow lab is hero of day

article

A Fond du Lac County K-9 is on the mend after undergoing a lengthy surgery on Sunday, Oct. 15 – and he owes some of the credit to the dog owned by a veterinary technician.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that K-9 Iro is in serious but stable condition after the surgery Sunday afternoon. They said, "He is by no means out of the woods, but he’s a young, healthy, strong dog and his team of specialists are doing everything they can to help him." They are encouraged because K-9 Iro was "awake and alert enough Sunday morning to recognize his deputy handler, and he even got to spend a little time gnawing on his favorite toy (a tennis ball) before surgery."

The other hero of the day is Dwyer -- a yellow lab owned by one of the hospital veterinary technicians. As it turns out, Dwyer’s blood type was a match to K-9 Iro – and the vet tech and Dwyer wanted to donate his blood to help. Officials say the transfusion worked, and blood counts rose to levels needed to undergo the surgery.

How can you help?

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office has received numerous questions about how to donate to the K-9 program to help cover the cost of medical bills, follow-up services, and to support other K-9 teams. The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office K-9 program is 100% donor funded.

If you would like to donate to support these teams, write a check to "FDL Sheriff K-9 Program" and mail to:

FDL Sheriff K-9 Program

PO Box 1273

Fond du Lac, WI 54936-1273

Additionally, if you prefer to donate in person with a check or by credit card, donations can be processed at our lobby window at 180 S. Macy Street, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., or over the phone by calling 920-929-3372.