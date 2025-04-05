Fond du Lac County jury duty phone scam, sheriff's office issues warning

article

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office wants the public to be aware of a jury duty scam.

The Sheriff’s Office Communications Center has received several reports from people on April 4 and 5, 2025, about the scam.

The scam

What we know:

According to the sheriff's office, the scam involves a caller posing as an officer with the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office. The person or people use technology to spoof the caller ID, making it appear as though the call is coming from the communications center’s non-emergency number.

The scammer tells the victim that they have missed jury duty and must pay fines, or they will face jail time for contempt of court. In some cases, victims are instructed to report to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office emphasizes that this is a scam.

Legitimate court employees or law enforcement officials will never call to request personal or financial information. Official jury summonses and failure-to-appear notices are always sent to your home or post office box by mail.

What you can do:

If you receive a telephone call requesting or demanding money, it is most likely a scam. Legitimate organizations do not make phone calls asking for money.

If you have any doubts about the validity of a call, please contact the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office.