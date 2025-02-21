Expand / Collapse search

Fond du Lac County house fire; 1 jumped from 2nd story, pets dead

Published  February 21, 2025 8:38am CST
Fond du Lac
Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office

The Brief

    • Three people were taken to the hospital following a house fire in Fond du Lac County on Friday morning.
    • The home is a total loss, officials say.
    • Approximately five dogs and six cats were not able to exit and died as a result.

FOND DU LAC, Wis. - A home in Fond du Lac County was destroyed by fire early Friday morning, Feb. 21. It happened around 3 a.m. on CTH KK in the Township of Metomen. 

Three people were taken to the hospital for injuries. Approximately five dogs and six cats died. 

House fire

What we know:

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office, a resident called 911 and advised that the house was on fire and that there were other occupants asleep. 

A few minutes later it was reported that the occupants were jumping from the second story to escape the flames. 

A deputy with the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the scene and observed an explosion coming from the home. 

Injuries

What we know:

A resident sustained serious injuries while jumping from the second story. They were transported via ambulance to the nearest hospital, then flown for more advanced care. 

Two other residents sustained injuries from smoke inhalation. One was transported via ambulance and the other was transported via a private vehicle to the hospital.

Approximately five dogs and six cats were not able to exit and died as a result.  

The home is a total loss. 

What's next:

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office. 

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office. 

