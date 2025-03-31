Fond du Lac County head-on crash; child sustains significant head injury

article

The Brief A child was seriously injured in a head-on crash in Fond du Lac County on Sunday, March 30. The crash happened on CTH G near CTH GG in the Township of Marshfield around 6:15 p.m. The 26-year-old woman from Illinois was issued citations for operating a vehicle left of center causing injury and for operating a motor vehicle with a child aged 4-8 years old not in a proper restraint seat.



A four-year-old child was taken to Children's Hospital for a significant head injury following a head-on crash in Fond du Lac County on Sunday, March 30.

Head-on crash

The backstory:

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office, a two-vehicle, head-on crash was reported around 6:15 p.m. on CTH G near CTH GG in the Township of Marshfield.

The investigation determined that the operator of the southbound vehicle on CTH G crossed the center line while attempting to negotiate a curve and struck a northbound vehicle on CTH G.

The southbound vehicle was operated by a 26-year-old woman from Illinois, with her four-year-old child as a backseat passenger.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Injuries

What we know:

The child sustained a significant head injury and was later transported to Children’s Hospital of Milwaukee for further care. The operator sustained minor injuries and was treated at St. Agnes Hospital.

The northbound vehicle was operated by a 51-year-old man from St. Cloud, Wisconsin, and a 50-year-old woman, also from St. Cloud, was a passenger.

Both occupants of this vehicle were treated for minor injuries at St. Agnes Hospital.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The 26-year-old woman from Illinois was issued citations for operating a vehicle left of center causing injury and for operating a motor vehicle with a child aged 4-8 years old not in a proper restraint seat.

The crash remains under investigation by the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office.