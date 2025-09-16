Fond du Lac County drug bust; task force makes dozens of arrests

article

The Brief A multi-agency task force in Fond du Lac County made dozens of felony and misdemeanor arrests during a drug interdiction effort. Officers seized meth, cocaine, THC, MDMA and fentanyl, totaling hundreds of grams. Authorities emphasized collaboration, noting many suspects were already out on bail or probation.



A multi-jurisdiction drug interdiction operation in Fond du Lac County led to dozens of recent arrests, multiple drug seizures and traffic citations, authorities said.

Drug busts

What we know:

The task force, coordinated by the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 19, brought together local police, Wisconsin State Patrol troopers, K9 teams and the Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group. The effort focused on high drug-trafficking neighborhoods and corridors across the county.

Between 3 p.m. and midnight, officers made 74 traffic stops and carried out arrests on felony and misdemeanor charges.

Felony arrests

By the numbers:

Two arrests for possession with intent to deliver MDMA, with 84 grams seized

One arrest for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, with 53 grams seized

Two arrests for possession with intent to deliver THC (second offense), with 172 grams seized

Two arrests for possession with intent to deliver cocaine (second offense), with 78 grams seized

Multiple arrests for possession of cocaine, methamphetamine, THC, fentanyl, felony bail jumping and other charges

Misdemeanor arrests included

By the numbers:

Possession of cocaine, THC and drug paraphernalia

Resisting or obstructing an officer

Nine arrests for misdemeanor bail jumping

In total, authorities seized 59 grams of methamphetamine, 80 grams of cocaine, 176 grams of THC, 84 grams of MDMA and 16 grams of fentanyl.

Other outcomes included 11 K9 deployments, 14 traffic citations, 53 traffic warnings, three operating while intoxicated arrests and five warrant arrests.

Dig deeper:

Suspects were from communities including Fond du Lac, Menasha, Milwaukee, Wisconsin Rapids, Kimberly, Waupun, Juneau, Two Rivers, Winneconne and Oshkosh. Many were out on bail or probation for previous offenses.

One traffic stop resulted in a foot chase on the I-41 northbound offramp at W. Johnson Street, where deputies used tasers to subdue a suspect who attempted to discard drugs while fleeing. Another stop involved a woman suspected of prostitution-related activity, though officers offered her resources after learning she was homeless.

The sheriff’s office praised the coordination of dispatchers, jail staff and participating agencies, saying 27 inmates were booked during the operation.

"The Sheriff’s Office, along with state and municipal law enforcement agencies across Fond du Lac County, remain committed to working together to combat illegal drug trafficking and other associated crimes," officials said.