Fond du Lac County drug bust; 2 arrested, cocaine, ecstasy found

A man and a woman were arrested in a drug bust in Fond du Lac County on Sunday. Dec. 3.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office, a deputy thought he was assisting with a disabled vehicle around 11 a.m. Sunday, but while he was talking with the occupants of the vehicle, a nearby business called to report that a suspicious person had just used the bathroom and the bathroom started to smell like marijuana.

The employee checked the bathroom and found marijuana and some pills, that were later confirmed to be ecstasy, had been left behind. It was confirmed that the driver of the vehicle was the same subject that had just left the store.

Officials said K-9 Ace responded to the scene and alerted on the vehicle.

A search was then conducted. Inside, deputies located cocaine, ecstasy and marijuana, and both the adult male and adult female occupants of the vehicle were arrested for multiple drug-related charges.

The male was also arrested for felony bail jumping, as he was out on bond through Winnebago County for felon in possession of a firearm and possession of amphetamine/LSD/psilocin - repeat offender.

The two were transported to the Fond du Lac County Jail.