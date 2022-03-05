Eldorado Marsh drone search, suspects arrested: sheriff

article

Fond du Lac County sheriff's deputies used drones to track down and arrest two suspects hiding in the Eldorado Marsh on Friday night.

According to the sheriff's office, the suspects were wanted for multiple felony and misdemeanor violations.

The suspects had eluded deputies by driving roughly a half-mile into the marsh before running off, but they were not able to elude the drone's thermal camera.

Video posted on the sheriff's office Facebook page showed one of the suspects trying to hide by holding still on the ground before they get up and ran.

Once they were found, the drone hovered over the suspects, so deputies could navigate the marsh on foot and make the arrests.