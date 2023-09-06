Fond du Lac County deputy extinguishes fire, rescues dog

A Fond du Lac County deputy extinguished a fire and rescued a dog at an apartment complex on Ledgewood Drive on Aug. 31. The sheriff said Deputy Jason Bruggink's actions saved the structure.

The sheriff's office released bodycam footage of Deputy Bruggink running into the apartment building and putting out a fire on a patio with his fire extinguisher.

According to the sheriff, the deputy went to the scene after the call came in because he knew he was closest, and he actually went into the building twice. The second time, the body camera footage shows him rescuing a dog and reuniting the pet with his owner outside.

Also shown in the footage, when fire crews arrived, Deputy Bruggink was able to help firefighters pinpoint the location of the fire, which had spread to the attic. The sheriff noted that this allowed firefighters to quickly attack the fire, saving the structure.

Other deputies helped to evacuate the tenants in the multi-unit complex.

Fire officials said if Deputy Bruggink hadn't arrived so quickly and worked to set the fire back with his extinguisher, it would likely have spread and destroyed more of the building.

"Deputies never know what they will face when they start their shift each day, and this is another great example of the proactive work of our deputies to protect life and property and work in collaboration with other emergency response agencies to 'get the job done," said Sheriff Ryan F. Waldschmidt. "Excellent work by all involved!"