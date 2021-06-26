Fond du Lac County crashes: 6 on I-41 in 6 hours

article

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, June 26 responded to six different crashes on Interstate 41 with six hours.

The crashes began just before 7 a.m., and took place on a roughly 10-mile stretch of I-41 – from roughly County Highway F north to Johnson Street. No one involved was taken to the hospital with injuries, and multiple drivers were cited.

6:58 a.m.

A southbound semi-truck was in the right lane, lost control, entered the left lane and hit another southbound vehicle between US-151 and Hickory. Both vehicles entered the median, striking the cables.

The semi came to a stop in the median and partially blocked northbound traffic. The other vehicle went through the median and came to a stop near the northbound shoulder. As a result, northbound traffic was partially closed for roughly two-and-a-half hours.

The semi driver was cited for failing to maintain control. There were no injuries.

7:01 a.m.

Minutes later between Hickory and Military – just north of the prior crash – a northbound vehicle swerved to avoid a striking vehicle, which had also swerved. The evading vehicle lost control as a result and crashed through a highway fence, coming to a stop on the Mercury Marine property.

The vehicle that may have caused the crash was not found. There were no injuries.

8:14 a.m.

With the northbound left lane still closed in relation to the 6:58 a.m. crash, a second, related crash happened between US-151 and Hickory. According to the sheriff's office, the vehicle didn't move over due to the lane closure and struck a sheriff's office vehicle from behind.

The driver was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence. There were no injuries. The crash caused the lane closure to extend an additional half-hour.

9:21 a.m.

Near County Highway F, a vehicle crashed that and had been reported as driving erratically – "all over" the northbound lanes. The driver has a medical condition that may have led to the driving behavior.

The sheriff's office said the driver was also reported as missing out of Langlade County for behavior related to their condition. The driver was safely reunited with family, and there were no injuries.

10:33 a.m.

Between Military and Johnson, a vehicle headed north swerved to avoid debris, lost control and hit the concrete median. The occupants were treated for injuries at the scene and released.

12:36 p.m.

A vehicle swerved to avoid another vehicle, which was attempting to re-enter northbound traffic near CTH-F from the shoulder. The evading vehicle crashed into the ditch.

The driver whose actions prompted the crash was cited for failing to yield. There were no injuries.