Fond du Lac County motorcycle crash, Oshkosh couple dead

An Oshkosh couple is dead after a Fond du Lac County motorcycle crash Friday, Sept. 1.

The crash happened around 6:50 p.m. in the town of Friendship. According to sheriff's office, a 17-year-old Fond du Lac girl ran a stop sign at Van Dyne Road and Subway road and was hit by the motorcycle.

The Oshkosh couple on the motorcycle was ejected. The driver, a 58-year-old man, was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene. The passenger, a 56-year-old woman, was wearing a helmet and taken to a hospital where she later died of her injuries.

The 17-year-old was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Van Dyne Road was closed between County Highway N and Melody Lane for roughly four hours during the crash investigation.