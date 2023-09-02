Expand / Collapse search

Fond du Lac County motorcycle crash, Oshkosh couple dead

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Fond du Lac County
Fond du Lac County Sheriffs Office

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. - An Oshkosh couple is dead after a Fond du Lac County motorcycle crash Friday, Sept. 1.

The crash happened around 6:50 p.m. in the town of Friendship. According to sheriff's office, a 17-year-old Fond du Lac girl ran a stop sign at Van Dyne Road and Subway road and was hit by the motorcycle.

The Oshkosh couple on the motorcycle was ejected. The driver, a 58-year-old man, was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene. The passenger, a 56-year-old woman, was wearing a helmet and taken to a hospital where she later died of her injuries.

The 17-year-old was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Van Dyne Road was closed between County Highway N and Melody Lane for roughly four hours during the crash investigation.