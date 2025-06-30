Fond du Lac County 10-mile police chase; 2 women taken into custody

article

The Brief Two people were arrested following a police chase in Fond du Lac County on Monday, June 30. A deputy successfully deployed a tire deflation device on I-41. No property damage was reported to sheriff’s vehicles in the pursuit, which spanned 10.6 miles.



Two women were taken into custody on Monday morning, June 30 following a police chase in Fond du Lac County.

Police chase

What we know:

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office, the pursuit began around 9:30 a.m. after a deputy observed a vehicle with an equipment violation traveling northbound on I-41 near County Highway B.

As the vehicle turned northbound onto U.S. 151, the driver failed to obey a traffic signal, officials say.

The deputy initiated a traffic stop, but the vehicle failed to yield. The vehicle briefly stopped in the lane of traffic on Police Memorial Drive, where the deputy observed the driver and a passenger switching seats. Moments later, the vehicle suddenly accelerated, prompting a high-speed pursuit.

The vehicle eventually re-entered I-41 northbound, where another deputy successfully deployed a tire deflation device.

The fleeing vehicle slowed and intentionally drove into the east ditch of I-41, the sheriff's office says. Both occupants ran from the scene.

Taken into custody

What we know:

The original K9 deputy and his partner, along with a second K9 deputy team, pursued and apprehended both suspects.

The suspects, both from the Keshena area, were taken into custody without further incident.

The 34-year-old woman, who took over driving during the pursuit, faces the following charges:

Felony Fleeing and Eluding

First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety

Two counts of Resisting/Obstructing an Officer Causing Injury

Party to a Crime: Possession with Intent to Deliver Schedule I and II Narcotics

Party to a Crime: Possession of THC

Party to a Crime: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Misdemeanor Bail jumping

The 42-year-old woman, who was initially driving, faces the following charges:

Party to a Crime: Fleeing and Eluding

Two counts of Resisting/Obstructing an Officer Causing Injury

Party to a Crime: Possession with Intent to Deliver Schedule I and II Narcotics

Party to a Crime: Possession of THC

Party to a Crime: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Felon in Possession of a Dangerous Weapon

She is currently on probation for disorderly conduct and possession of narcotic drugs and has previous convictions of felony elude and numerous drug-related charges.

Two deputies received minor injuries in the incident and the 34-year-old driver sustained minor injuries related to the foot pursuit.

No property damage was reported to sheriff’s vehicles in the pursuit, which spanned 10.6 miles.