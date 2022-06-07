Fond du Lac convicted sex offender release set for June 14

article

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office and the Fond du Lac Police Department announced on Tuesday, June 7 that Richard Wuest, a convicted sex offender, is set to be released on or before June 14.

A news release says Wuest will begin living at 1830 S. Hickory Street in the City of Fond du Lac.

Officials say in 1989 and in 1996, Wuest was convicted in Fond du Lac County of sex offenses involving the inappropriately touching of two girls – ages 9 and 6. In 1977, Wuest was convicted in Racine County of grabbing a 10-year-old female stranger and attempting to remove the victim's clothing.

Wuest is described as a male, white, 6'1" tall, weighing 228 pounds, with red hair, and blue eyes. He will be receiving personal 24-7 on-site support care from a service provider and is unable to leave the residence for one year unless supervised by contract personnel.

If you have information regarding current criminal activity of this or any other offender, you are urged to call the Fond du Lac Police Department 920-906-5555 or the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office at 920-929-3390. In the case of an emergency, call 911.