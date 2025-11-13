article

Fond du Lac County deputies arrested a suspect after a chase involving a stolen vehicle ended with a crash on Thursday morning, Nov. 13.

It started around 7:50 a.m. The sheriff's office was notified about the stolen vehicle on I-41 near County Highway Y, and a state trooper spotted and stopped the vehicle in that area a short time later.

A deputy arrived moments later and, within seconds, the sheriff's office said the suspect took off. It sparked a chase that covered roughly 3.1 miles until the fleeing suspect crashed into another vehicle near I-41 and Johnson Street.

The sheriff's office said the suspect was "moving erratically" inside the vehicle but ultimately got out and was taken into custody without further incident. Inside the vehicle, law enforcement found approximately 2.5 ounces of suspected methamphetamine, an empty pistol and a loaded pistol that had been stolen out of the state of Missouri.

One uninvolved motorist had minor injuries as a result of the crash and was treated at the scene. A second uninvolved motorist was also struck but was not injured.

The suspect has a "lengthy criminal history in Wisconsin dating back to 2006," according to the sheriff's office, and was on Wisconsin Department of Corrections supervision at the time of the chase and crash. The suspect also had an active DOC warrant, as well as a warrant out of Calumet County.