Fond du Lac chase, driver arrested on probation: sheriff

article

The Brief A Fond du Lac chase ended with a 22-year-old man in custody on Friday. The chase covered roughly two miles before the driver stopped. The sheriff's office said the driver was on probation for disorderly conduct.



A Fond du Lac chase ended with a 22-year-old man in custody on Friday night, Nov. 14.

What they're saying:

It started around 9:15 p.m. The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office said a deputy spotted a vehicle speeding on Scott Street near Pearl Lane. When the deputy tried to pull over the vehicle, the driver fled.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The chase continued on Scott Street before the suspect turned and sped down Peters Avenue and Security Drive. It made its way through the Countryside Apartments parking lot before looping around Scott, Peters and Security again.

After fleeing for roughly two miles, the driver eventually stopped on Scott Street near Pioneer Road. He was taken into custody without further incident. The sheriff's office said the 22-year-old had a suspended license and was on probation for disorderly conduct.

The Fond du Lac Police Department and North Fond du Lac Police Department assisted the sheriff's office.