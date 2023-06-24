Fond du Lac County chase, New Berlin man arrested

article

A New Berlin man was arrested after leading Fond du Lac County deputies on a pursuit early Saturday morning, June 24.

A deputy tried to stop a vehicle for speeding – doing more than 100 mph – on I-41 near County Highway F around 3:45 a.m. The driver didn't stop and was driving erratically, the sheriff's office said.

The vehicle got off the interstate at State Highway 49 and ran a stop sign, failed a turn and hit a concrete island at the top of the ramp. The sheriff's office said the vehicle then drove over that island across traffic and through a ditch before getting back on Highway 49.

Damage from hitting the island slowed the vehicle down, the sheriff's office said, as the driver continued to flee and turned onto State Highway 175 before stopping. During a high-risk traffic stop, authorities say the man was initially uncooperative but was eventually taken into custody without incident.

The 47-year-old driver is on probation for burglary, the sheriff's office said. He was arrested for fleeing, drug paraphernalia and OWI (third offense). He was also cited for a number of traffic violations.

No other vehicles were damaged, and no one was injured during the chase, which stretched nearly five miles.