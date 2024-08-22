article

In Fond du Lac, a 6-year-old boy died after he was struck by a vehicle while riding his bike on Wednesday.

It happened near Superior and Grove, just west of Military Road, around 6:20 p.m. The boy was taken to a hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police believe the 6-year-old rode his bicycle into the street and was hit.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the boy, identified as a 41-year-old from North Fond du Lac, was not hurt. Police said the driver is cooperating with the investigation.

The Wisconsin State Patrol conducted accident reconstruction at the scene. The investigation remains active.