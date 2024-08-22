Expand / Collapse search

Fond du Lac crash; boy on bike hit, killed

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  August 22, 2024 12:47pm CDT
Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC, Wis. - In Fond du Lac, a 6-year-old boy died after he was struck by a vehicle while riding his bike on Wednesday. 

It happened near Superior and Grove, just west of Military Road, around 6:20 p.m. The boy was taken to a hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police believe the 6-year-old rode his bicycle into the street and was hit.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the boy, identified as a 41-year-old from North Fond du Lac, was not hurt. Police said the driver is cooperating with the investigation. 

The Wisconsin State Patrol conducted accident reconstruction at the scene. The investigation remains active.