Fond du Lac Avenue crashes; 2 injured in separate incidents

Milwaukee police are investigating two separate crashes that happened on Fond du Lac Avenue just hours apart.

The first crash happened near 76th and Fond du Lac around 9:40 p.m. Thursday night. Police said a vehicle was headed north on 76th Street when it hit crashed into a disabled vehicle that was being pushed out of the roadway.

A 32-year-old Milwaukee woman was struck and pinned between the two vehicles. She was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The passengers of the disabled vehicle – a 28-year-old Milwaukeewoman, 10-year-old Milwaukee boy, and 24-year-old Milwaukee man – did not report any injuries.

Police said the driver of striking vehicle – a 19-year-old Milwaukee man – stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. He was driving at a high rate of speed when the crash happened.

76th and Fond du Lac

The second crash happened roughly two miles away near 56th and Fond du Lac around 12:35 a.m Friday.

Police said a man sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. The circumstances that led to the crash are under investigation – including whether another vehicle/driver were involved.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 app.