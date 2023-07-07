Fond du Lac Avenue crashes; 2 injured in separate incidents

Milwaukee police are investigating two separate crashes that happened on Fond du Lac Avenue Thursday night, July 6 and Friday morning, July 7.

The first crash happened near 76th and Fond du Lac around 9:41 a.m. Police say a vehicle stalled – and three people tried to push it out of traffic and got hit from behind by another vehicle.

On person suffered serious injuries. The striking driver stayed on scene.

76th and Fond du Lac

The second crash happened near 56th and Fond du Lac around 12:35 a.m.

Police say a man sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. The circumstances leading up to the accident remain under investigation.

Milwaukee Police continue to seek any information on the vehicle or driver involved.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.