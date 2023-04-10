Fond du Lac apartment fire caused by 'discarded smoking materials'

article

The Fond du Lac Fire Department responded to an apartment fire near Primrose and Pine Tree on Sunday, April 9.

Fond du Lac firefighters received a report of an apartment fire around 5 p.m. When they arrived, they saw flames and smoke coming from a second-story balcony and the exterior structure of the apartment. Firefighters evacuated the tenants and knocked down the flames.

All tenants were allowed to return to their living space once ventilation happened. No one was injured in this incident. Fond du Lac firefighters determined the fire originated on the second-floor balcony from improperly discarded smoking materials.