Fond du Lac apartment fire; 3 displaced

Three people are displaced following an apartment fire in Fond du Lac on Monday, July 17. Crews were called out to the area of 4th Street and National Avenue around 2 a.m.

According to officials, Fond du Lac Fire Rescue received a call on a non-emergency phone line to look at a bathroom exhaust fan. The occupant stated there had been a small fire in the fan earlier in the evening that he had extinguished and now could smell what seemed like wires burning, and he would like it checked out.

Upon arrival, crews found fire in the attic and walls of the bathroom.

All residents were evacuated from the structure.

The fire was under control within 20 minutes while crews remained on scene to overhaul the scene and investigate the cause of the fire.

Residents were allowed back into all the units, except the two units damaged by the fire. Three residents of the two apartments were displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross and building management.

There were no injuries reported due to the fire.