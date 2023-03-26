Fond du Lac and Hampton fatal shooting, man killed outside gas station

The devastated family of a 19-year-old man killed outside a Milwaukee gas station near Fond du Lac and Hampton on March 20 hopes his killer is caught soon.

"It's unacceptable," said Rhiannon Virgil, victim's aunt. "It's just not right. It's just not right."

To understand Virgil's heartbreak, you have to meet the nephew she lost.

"He had so much going for himself," Virgil said. "So much was coming for his life. That was my baby."

Her nephew, Marcus Virgil, died after someone shot him outside a Milwaukee gas station.

"He was walking to the store, to the gas station up the street from his grandmother's house," said Rhiannon Virgil.

Virgil said her nephew was a recent high school graduate and a future entrepreneur.

"He had a clothing line that he was going to start," said Virgil. "He didn't mess with anybody, so I don't understand how this could happen to him."

Milwaukee police are looking into what could have caused the crime. The victim's family is grieving and hopes the police can crack this case.