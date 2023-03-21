Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee fatal shooting near Fond du Lac and Hampton

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Milwaukee fatal shooting near Fond du Lac and Hampton

MILWAUKEE - A 19-year-old Milwaukee man is dead following shooting Monday, March 20 near Fond du Lac and Hampton. It happened around 7:10 p.m. 

The victim, a 19-year-old Milwaukee man, was pronounced dead at the hospital. 

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips. 