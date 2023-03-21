Milwaukee fatal shooting near Fond du Lac and Hampton

article

A 19-year-old Milwaukee man is dead following shooting Monday, March 20 near Fond du Lac and Hampton. It happened around 7:10 p.m.

The victim, a 19-year-old Milwaukee man, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.