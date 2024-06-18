Fond du Lac ammonia leak; worker taken to hospital for evaluation

article

Fond du lac Fire Rescue was dispatched on Tuesday evening, June 18 to a possible ammonia lead at Milk Specialties on Tompkins Street.

Once on the scene, firefighters confirmed an ammonia leak was happening inside a building involving the ammonia refrigeration system. Fire crews circled the building with air monitoring equipment and discovered low readings of ammonia outside, but not extending beyond the property.

Hazmat Team members donned vapor protective suits and self-contained breathing apparatus and entered the building. Inside they encountered extremely high readings of ammonia in a compressor room where the product is pressurized for cooling purposes.

During this period, a shelter in place order was made to the residents surrounding the building as a precautionary measure.

The hazmat crews were able to make another entry to vent the room by opening a number of doors surrounding the compressor room – and allowing the gas the vent enough for crews to perform a third entry to secure the leak.

The leak shut down was confirmed at 10:40 p.m. by members of the Kuhlman refrigeration company. The shelter in place order was lifted at 10:45 p.m.

Crews remained on scene until 1:35 a.m. to finish ventilating the remaining structure before turning the building back over to company representatives.

One worker was taken to the hospital for evaluation.