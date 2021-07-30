Fond du Lac County faulty sirens leads to manual use

article

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for a large portion of Fond du Lac County on Wednesday, July 28, however, the software used by Fond du Lac County to activate the sirens did not work as intended.

The City of Fond du Lac utilizes the same software the County uses and the sirens in the City did not activate either. Due to this and until we are confident the software will work as prescribed, sirens activated by Fond du Lac County, including those in the City of Fond du Lac, will be activated manually for tornado warnings issued anywhere in Fond du Lac County.

This means that the outdoor warning sirens will sound in all areas of the county, even if the tornado warning is issued for a small section of the county.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Everyone is strongly encouraged to have multiple ways to receive weather alerts and should not rely on one notification process. NOAA weather radios, phone apps, television and radio media are just some of the ways to receive weather notifications.

Outdoor warning sirens are not intended to be heard inside homes and buildings and do not cover all areas of the county. For these reasons, they should not be relied upon as a primary source of information.