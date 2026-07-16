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Flock, ICE and pursuits; FOX6 Investigators 1-on-1 with Chief Norman

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FOX6 News Milwaukee
Open Record
Published July 16, 2026 9:47 AM CDT
Published July 16, 2026 9:47 AM CDT
Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman, 1-on-1 with Open Record
Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman, 1-on-1 with Open Record

Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman, 1-on-1 with Open Record

FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn sits down with Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman. They discuss the recent charges against a police officer and detective for misusing license plate camera technology for personal reasons. Plus, Bryan and FOX6's Carl Deffenbaugh talk to Arthur Hollis of the Milwaukee Alliance about efforts to impose new restrictions on the police department's pursuit policy.

MILWAUKEE - In this episode, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn sits down with Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman. They discuss the recent charges against a police officer and detective for misusing license plate camera technology for personal reasons. Plus, Bryan and FOX6's Carl Deffenbaugh talk to Arthur Hollis of the Milwaukee Alliance about efforts to impose new restrictions on the police department's pursuit policy.

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Open RecordFOX6 InvestigatorsCrime and Public SafetyJeffrey NormanMilwaukee Police DepartmentNews