Flock, ICE and pursuits; FOX6 Investigators 1-on-1 with Chief Norman
MILWAUKEE - In this episode, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn sits down with Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman. They discuss the recent charges against a police officer and detective for misusing license plate camera technology for personal reasons. Plus, Bryan and FOX6's Carl Deffenbaugh talk to Arthur Hollis of the Milwaukee Alliance about efforts to impose new restrictions on the police department's pursuit policy.
Related story links:
- Milwaukee police chase policy debate heading to the Common Council
- Flock search misuse: Former Milwaukee police officer gets probation
- Milwaukee police Flock camera misuse; 2nd officer under investigation
- Milwaukee police audit shows Flock camera uses, possible misuse.
- Milwaukee police officer charged in Flock camera misuse case
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