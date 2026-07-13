Milwaukee police chase policy debate heading to the Common Council

The Brief A resolution to modify the Milwaukee Police Department's chase policy hits the Common Council agenda tomorrow. The Milwaukee Alliance Against Racial and Political Repression demands strict police pursuit rules. Chief Jeffrey Norman defends the current department policy, warning against a lawless environment.



A no-win situation. That is how the Milwaukee police chief is describing the debate over the Milwaukee Police Department's police chase policy. It is a topic on the Common Council agenda on Tuesday, July 14.

The motion to modify Milwaukee police's chase policy was first introduced June 2. It is a push for restrictions on when police should chase a suspect – and calls for video to be released. Chief Jeffrey Norman says – not so fast.

Push to change the chase policy

What we know:

"I don't want people dying over senseless things," said Tiffany Stark.

On June 9, 2024, Stark's world turned upside down. Her daughter's father – Anthony Higgins – died as a result of a police chase and crash.

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"They were just in the wrong place at the wrong time. They weren't doing anything wrong," Stark said.

Stark is one of a dozen people – rallying at the intersection of 35th and Vliet. Hosted by the Milwaukee Alliance Against Racial and Political Repression, the group is calling for more restrictions when it comes to Milwaukee police chase policy.

"There have been several instances where there have been high speed chases through neighborhoods – including the one we are standing in, have resulted in a fatal car crash killing innocent civilians," said Alan Chavoya.

The organization is also calling for police chases to be considered critical incidents... and pushing for video to be released if someone dies as a result.

"We understand there has to be chases with certain cases – it is a case-by-case thing. But it puts more limits on cops just wanting to drive recklessly through these neighborhoods," Chavoya said.

Chief stands by the current policy

The other side:

Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman says he stands by the current policy – and the department has already made changes – like not pursuing someone for speeding alone.

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"Darned if you do, darned if you don't, and we cannot allow aiding wild wild west or anything goes in our community. I refuse that," Norman said.

The resolution is on the Common Council's agenda tomorrow to be "placed on file." That doesn't mean it will be voted on Tuesday, but it could move to approval. FOX6 News will keep the community updated.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Christina Van Zelst and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.